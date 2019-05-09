The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs requests the presence of members of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the St Andrew’s Methodist School at a meeting this Friday, 10 May 2019, at 4:30 pm, at the Grenville Basketball Court, on Chapel Road, Grenville, St Andrew.

The purpose of the meeting is to address concerns regarding the structural integrity of the buildings housing the institution and plans for the resumption of school.

Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation, along with engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation will be in attendance.

This ministry looks forward to a productive meeting.

Ministry of Education