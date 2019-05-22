Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shamika Shanice Mathurine 15-year-old student of St Paul’s, St George.

Mathurine was last seen about 3 pm on Monday 20 May 2019 in the vicinity of the St Paul’s Government School and has failed to return home. She is about 5 feet 5 inches in height, medium built and dark in complexion. She was last seen wearing a light green romper suit with a black laced up sandal.

Anyone seeing Shamika Mathurine or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police