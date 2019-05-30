National Swimmers Delron Felix and Kimberly Ince departed on Wednesday for Puerto Rico to participate in the PANAM Sports & UANA Training Camp.

The 2 swimmers will participate in the 2-week training camp from 30 May – 12 June. Accompanying the swimmers is Coach Damique Walters who will also partake in the training during the course of the 2 weeks.

Through the support of the Grenada Olympic Committee our swimmers have been afforded the opportunity to participate in this programme that will assist swimmers from the Caribbean, Central & South American regions to develop training skills and stroke technique, with the ultimate objective of qualifying for the “A” & “B” individual swimming finals at the 2019 LIMA Pan American games.

The training camp, which is being held at Albergue Olimpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico, will focus on specific technique work, motivational aspects along with training and competition strategies and race preparation. Gianluca Alberani, who has specialised in training elite athletes throughout the Americas, has been selected by UANA as the camp director.

President of GASA commented, “this timely opportunity will provide much needed technical assistance for the development of our swimmers as they prepare for a number of high level competitions over the next few months.” Felix and Ince are earmarked to represent Grenada Swimming at the PANAM games in LIMA Peru from 5-10 August 2019.

GASA