The Organisation of American States (OAS) Department of Human Development in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals to pursue undergraduate or graduate studies or related research for the academic period 2019 to 2020.

Studies must be carried out on a full-time basis, and can be undertaken via on-site or online modality, or a combination of both. The OAS Scholarship is awarded for a period of no more than two (2) academic years.

Scholarships may include

Round trip air ticket,

Tuition and other mandatory university fees,

Monthly complementary subsistence allowance, Medical insurance, and

Yearly book allowance.

NB: Benefits vary and are assigned on a case-by-case basis

Undergraduate Scholarships applicants must:

Visit the OAS website oas.org/scholarships and the following link http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2019.asp to access all the information and application forms needed to apply for the programme. be enrolled in the programme of study and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years from the date of the scholarship offer, or be accepted in the university where he or she plans to study for the last two years of an undergraduate programme that leads to a bachelor’s degree.

Admission letter must state that the applicant will complete the programme of studies within 2 academic years.

Graduate Scholarships candidates must:

Visit the OAS website oas.org/scholarships and the following link http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Programme_OAS_2019.asp and to access all the information and application forms needed to apply for the programme. Participate in the OAS Consortium of Universities: Candidates apply directly to up to 3 programmes in different universities which are a part of the OAS Consortium of Universities, located in 3 different countries. Applicants are strongly encouraged to do so to increase their chances of being offered an OAS Scholarship. Not participating in the OAS Consortium of Universities: Candidates apply directly for admission to the universities or educational institutions of their choice, and present their application for an OAS Scholarship.

Requirements:

Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of an OAS Member State;

Applicants for graduate studies must obtain university degrees by the time they submit their scholarship applications; Applicants must be in good physical and mental health to complete the programme successfully; Applicants must possess the language competence to undertake studies in the country of study; Applicants for on-site studies must agree to return to reside in the sponsoring country for a period of no less than 24 months after completing the programme of study covered by the OAS scholarship. Applicants for online studies must agree to remain in the sponsoring country for the same period of time.

NB: The OAS/DHDE does not award scholarships for studies in the Medical Sciences or for learning new languages.

Application forms and details on the scholarship can be accessed at the OAS Website: www.oas.org/scholarships. Also scholarships are tenable at the academic institutions participating in the OAS Consortium Universities, which can be obtained from the link provided below: http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/regularprogram/2019/Academic-Programme-Consortium-info-for-applicants-2019.pdf.

Required Documents:

Online Application Form to be obtained from the OAS website Copies of the Associate degree diploma. For those candidates already enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree programme, copy of the high school diploma; Copies of the Associate degree transcripts. For those candidates already enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree programme, latest transcripts from the current programme of study; Two (2) letters of recommendation: Preferably from current or former professors using the OAS Recommendation Statement Form or previous employer (use the Employer Recommendation Form). Recommendation letters from relatives will not be accepted; If unemployed or never employed, include a letter from a professor or someone who can speak to your qualities as a student or professional (use the Recommendation Statement Form); Copy of the Official Identification Card (ID) – Sponsoring Government issued ID or Passport; Curriculum Vitae. (must not exceed two (2) pages); For transfer students: admission letter to programme of study to begin in August/September 2019; Selected candidates who wish to begin their studies between January and April 2020 may submit their admission letters by 15 October 2019.

Application forms should be filled out electronically. Applicants MUST upload application form and ALL required documents online.

A copy of the all the uploaded documents MUST be submitted to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, ON or BEFORE Friday, 17 May 2019.

Any additional information on the OAS Programme can be obtained from the OAS website (scholarships@oas.org) or the Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & Religious Affairs, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s. Telephone number 440-2737 and/or email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education