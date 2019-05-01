Two Grenadian physical education teachers are in Lima, Peru to participate in workshops focusing on Paralympics sports.

They are Shaka Logie of the Samaritan Presbyterian School who will participate in 5-a-side football and Anthony Antoine of the St Peters RC School in Gouyave. He will attend the workshop for Para shooting.

The workshops which run from 30 April 30 to 2 May involve participants from countries in the Americas who are scheduled to compete in the 2019 August/September Pan American Paralympics Games, Lima.

The workshops entitle “The Road to Lima” will highlightPara power-lifting and football 5-a-side technical official courses along with a shooting Para sport training camp

A third Grenada physical education teacher/coach Ronald Charles will attend a workshop on swimming in Lima, Peru.

The Grenada Paralympic Committee says it looks forward to the PE teachers and others being part of the wider initiative to integrate para athletes into mainstream sports.

The National Paralympics Committee with a grant support from the Agitos Foundation is currently into the fourth month of a six-month project entitled “ImPOSSIBLE Grenada” which is targeting the student population between the ages of nine and twelve.

Grenada Paralympic Committee