Police are investigating a chopping incident at Westerhall, St David that has left one man dead.

On Thursday, 16 May 2019 about 8:50 pm, officers responded to a report of a chopping incident at Stone Street, Westerhall, St David. One man was taken to the General Hospital as a result of injuries sustained; he later died as a result of those injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into this matter and one person is in custody assisting police with that investigation.

The police are confident that they will be able to make an arrest in this matter soonest.

Office of Commissioner of Police