Statement by Prime Minister, Dr the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell on the passing of the Mother of Kirani James, 9 May 2019.

On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I extend deepest sympathy to the James family on the passing of Pamela James, a humble and wonderful person who was the mother of our Olympic champion, Kirani James.

It is with great sadness that we learnt of her sudden passing and the nation mourns with the entire family, particularly with Kirani, who, through the years, has been an immense source of pride and joy for our people.

Just as we stood by his side in celebration of joyous moments, we stand with Kirani in his period of loss, and we offer our prayers and support to him and the rest of the family.

In her relatively short life, Aunty Pam as she was affectionately called, contributed significantly to the community of Gouyave, and to the wider nation. She gave us Kirani who we treasure dearly as our Olympic gold medallist and for that, she will always be remembered and cherished.

The warmth and heart of this nation embraces the entire family in this moment of sadness, and we pray that you find comfort in the many precious memories you hold dearly. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Office of the Prime Minister