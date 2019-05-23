Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has welcomed news of imminent service improvements by telecommunications service provider, FLOW.

At a meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the new Vice-President of Cable and Wireless Communications for the Central Caribbean, Mr Magnus Ternsjo said the company has made a substantial investment in the mobile infrastructure and will be moving speedily to provide Long-Term Evolution (LTE) service across the country.

In welcoming the company’s plans to install a series of antennas over the next few weeks to facilitate high-speed data connections island-wide, Dr Mitchell said once the improved service is delivered as planned, the country will be better off.

He said, “I applaud FLOW for making this much-needed investment in improving broadband service in Grenada. It has been long in coming but I expect your customer base will be happy with the improved quality of service and the increased value for money. From government’s perspective, as we move closer to introducing a number of e-government services, it is important that the citizens of this country have adequate broadband to access these services.”

The Prime Minister further stated, “Information and Communications Technology will play a critical role in the future development of our country. Access to faster internet service will enable the growth of other service industries that rely on this technology. This in turn will bring gainful employment to more persons and stimulate further economic activity in the country. It’s a win-win for all and I look forward to the full implementation of FLOW’s plans and the improved service for all of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

FLOW is also migrating customers who have slower connections, providing them with access to faster internet service as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

