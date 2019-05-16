In keeping with the Proceeds of Crime Act No. 6 of 2012 and Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Act No. 7 of 2018, the Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Commission (AML/CTF Commission) advises that the Registration of Regulated Entities has started.

Regulated Entities as define by the Proceeds of Crime (Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Regulations SRO.5 of 2012 Sec. 2. (a) to (m) and include but not limited to banks, insurance companies, credit unions, money service business, lawyers, car dealers, real estate, accountants, dealers in precious stone and precious metals, NPOs and other financial institutions.

For information regarding registration please contact the Office of the AML/CTF Commission at telephone No. (473) 444-3828 or email us at officeamlcommissiongda@gmail.com or log unto www.amlcommission.gd to access the online registration process.

Office of the AML/CTF Commission