The general public is notified that the Grenada Gun and Rifle Association will be hosting a National Handgun Shooting Championship at the Pearls Airstrip, Camp Raymond (Pearls), St Andrew on Saturday, 25 and Sunday, 26 May 2019 between 9 am and 3 pm.

Animal owners and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution should use of the surrounding areas be an absolute necessity.

The RGPF solicits the support and cooperation of the general public and in particular members of the surrounding communities.

Office of the Commissioner of Police