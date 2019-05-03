Grenville Bay Area will once again be the stage for a week of events dedicated to building awareness about environmental conservation, through interactive activities, focused on enhancing coastal communities’ resilience to the impacts of Climate Change.

During Reef Week 2019, attendees will learn about and, participate in hands-on activities such as mangrove planting, basic CPR training, beach profiling, the use drones in conservation, water quality monitoring and much more, with teams of trained personnel. Events are open to the public, with Tuesday, 7 May (Environment Fair Day) designated primarily for students from both Primary and Secondary schools throughout Grenada.

Led by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and partners; the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Government of Grenada, Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS) and Grenada Fund for Conservation (GFC), Reef Week is an initiative of the Resilient Islands (RI) project.

Resilient Islands is designed to assist governments and communities in the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Jamaica to integrate community and ecosystem-based adaptation into local and national decision-making and policies, to reduce climate vulnerability and boost adaptive capacity. It also seeks to advance disaster risk reduction decisions at the local and regional level, by providing a platform for broad-scale replicability of the activities being implemented in the three countries. This four-year initiative is unique in that it combines TNC’s leadership in science-based approaches to climate resilience and disaster risk reduction, with the IFRC’s expertise in disaster risk reduction and response, culminating with tools, trainings and on-the-ground interventions that will enable governments and selected communities to become leaders of innovative, cost-effective and nature-based approaches to meeting adaptation, risk reduction and sustainable development goals.

Resilient Islands is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) supported by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), on the basis of a decision adopted by the German Bundestag.

To learn more about Resilient Islands in Grenada, visit www.coastalresilience.org/resilient-islands

Reslient Islands