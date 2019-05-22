Over 50 Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) business owners gathered at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort to participate in a one-day seminar hosted by Republic Bank on 8 May 2019.

The bank, recognising the challenges encountered by its SME partners from time to time, saw the need to offer practical solutions, using modern tools and techniques, to support their growth and guide their businesses in the direction of success. The seminar was specifically designed to provide entrepreneurs with first-hand information on facilities available by the bank, to support its business customers.

SMEs operating in sectors from landscaping, to information technology, food and beverage and aesthetics, among several other industries, were represented at the seminar. Participants learned the importance of business planning, managing growth and development in turbulent times, effective record-keeping; as well as digital marketing solutions.

Delivering opening remarks at the seminar, Shaeen Ghouralal, General Manager Credit with Republic Bank, commented on the vital role SMEs play in supporting a healthy market economy; noting that SMEs constitute a large percentage of the local business sector, contributing significantly to employment and overall economic stability.

One SME customer expressed her gratitude for the supportive role played by the Bank in the development of her business. The small business owner echoed her satisfaction with the handling of her portfolio by officers of the bank doing what she described as “going above and beyond the call of duty” by offering financing counselling and sound business advice.

Managing Director of Republic Bank, Keith Johnson in his closing remarks, expressed his pleasure with the outcome of this seminar. He assured participants of Republic Bank’s commitment to providing continuous support of this nature to the bank’s business partners.

