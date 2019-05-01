The Rotaract Club of Grenada to solicit donations this weekend and also 11 May 2019.

Economically disadvantaged families in communities within the parish of St Mark, will be the beneficiaries of the Rotaract Club of Grenada’s annual Food Drive, and later on, the Rotaract Thrift Sale. This flagship activity of the club started many years ago and provides necessary support to financially challenged families in various communities. This year, in addition to the food drive, a new dimension of our clothes drive is being introduced.

On Saturday, 4 May and also on Saturday, 11 May, Rotaractors and willing volunteers will be present at various supermarket outlets soliciting donations from the general public.

Rotaract members will be collecting non-perishable food items including but not limited to: canned vegetables, canned meats – sardines, tunas, sausages also milk, rice, sugar, peas, and flour, together with hygiene products, for the food drive and lightly worn articles of clothing for the clothes drive.

The general public is asked to contribute generously towards this community service project.

This year, all food drive items collected will be donated on Sunday, 19 May 2019 throughout St Mark. Followed by a Thrift Sale on 1 June 2019, within the parish of St Mark, with all proceeds being donated to the St Mark Development Committee. Last year over 120 households in the parish of St Andrew benefitted from the food drive.

This year’s Food and Clothes Drive will commence at 9 am and continue until 4 pm at the following supermarket outlets:

Carenage Hot Spot – Carenage, St George’s

Foodland Supermarket – Kirani James Boulevard, St George

Food Fair Supermarket – Grand Anse, St George

SOG Foods – Calivigny Main Road, St George

Real Value IGA Supermarket – Morne Rouge, Grand Anse, St George

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the Club’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/.