Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.
We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:
- Guest Services Manager
- Entertainer
- Bartender
- Restaurant Server
- Landscaper
- Room Attendant
- Houseman
- Steward
- Loyalty & Travel Consultant
- Social Media & Intranet Coordinator
Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 22 May 2019 via e-mail/mail to:
[Job Title] Application
Human Resources Manager
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Point Salines
St George
E-MAIL: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
I would like to be employed by your company please let me know what is the job description for the vacant position in your company, thanks. My contact number is 14734446781 or you can reach me at this number. Thanks in advance.