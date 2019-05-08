On the evening of Thursday, 2 May, the Trade Centre was transformed as Sandals Grenada hosted its most highly anticipated, team member event, Annual Prestige Awards, rewarding outstanding team member performance for the year 2018.

Every month winners are selected, and then compete to be the top performer for the year, winning a plethora of prizes including vacations at local resorts, vacations at other Sandals/Beaches Resorts, tablets, smart watches, home appliances, cash prizes, engraved awards and certificates.

The evening kicked off with a glamorous Red Carpet hosted by Mikey Hutchinson and Sandals’ own, Gary Roberts. Sandals pulled out all the stops to pamper and entertain all of the night’s nominees: well-known local saxophonist Lyndon Langdon entertained at the opening cocktail and during dinner Thamara St Bernard held the stage; Conception Dance Theatre raised the roof with a carnival-themed presentation, and to culminate the celebration Jeverson Ramirez and Trio rocked the crowd at the post-event party.

Despite the glitz and festivity, the purpose of the event was maintained, to show appreciation and give recognition to those who have gone above and beyond to see Sandals Grenada remain at the top of leader board.

The main event began with a stirring motivational piece by renowned local poet, Carlene Perryman; “You see courage is not the absence of fear/It’s not even anonymous/To be successful you have to become comfortable being uncomfortable/You have to continue being bold when the roadblocks come/Find the courage to re-navigate/Re-focus.”

On a similar note, Guest Speaker, Shadel Nyack Compton (Owner and Managing Director of Belmont Estate) urged the Sandals team to take leaps of courage within their own lives, “You are in a perfect position to make a difference in Grenada. Many children will never have the opportunity to reach their dreams because no one opened the doors of success to them; be that person, open the door. Teach the next generation the value of industry, enterprise and taking care of the environment. Look into your family, your community and see what can be done.” She also commended the Corporate Social Responsibility of the brand and the Sandals Foundation, “I applaud Sandals for extending the core value of Social Responsibility to everyone who works for the company. There is no better harvest than to see changed lives in the people around you.”

Kimony Benjamin – Foundation Sentinel Award; Tyrone Phillip – Earth Guardian Award; Watersports Department – The A Team Award

One team member who has given of his time and abilities for the good of others is resort photographer, Kimony Benjamin, who received the Sandals Foundation Sentinel Award. In the area of Environmental Protection and Safety, Dive Instructor, Tyrone Phillip took home the Earth Guardian Award. His department, Watersports also known as the Aqua Center, was donned department of the year receiving the ‘A Team’ award.

Steven Cyrus – Legendary Talent Award; Duwan Modeste – Circle of Joy Award; Antonio Allard – Platinum Talent Award; Mikhail Joseph – MVP Award; Christopher Lewis – Pace Setter Award

The guests favourite or ‘Legendary Team Member’ and most mentioned on social media proved to be, playmaker, Steven Cyrus. Equally liked is his fellow playmaker and winner of the ‘Circle of Joy’ award, Duwan Modeste.

General Manager, Peter Fraser, awarded Front Desk Agent, Antonio Allard as the Platinum Team Member (runner-up for team member of the year); Purchasing Manager, Mikhail Joseph, the MVP or Manager of the Year; and gave his special Pace Setter’s Award, to Groundsman, Christopher Lewis.

However, it was Elite Services Butler, Chrystel Connaught–Telesford, who took home the most coveted prize, Team Member of the Year/Diamond Team Member for 2018. She was stunned by her win and thanked her family and co-workers for their support. She will now go on to represent Grenada regionally at the Sandals/Beaches Ultimate awards, next month in Jamaica.

Abdiel Jacob – Island Routes Ambassador Award; Rachel Roberts – Mover & Shaker Award; Keisha Clarke – Money Maker Award; Tamara Padmore – Standing Ovation Award; Michael Lewis – Heart of the House Award; Kinza Edwards – People's Choice Award; Deloris Sylvester – All Rounder Award

Additional winners were: Abdiel Jacob (Tour Specialist) Island Routes Ambassador; Rachel Roberts (Dining Room Server) Mover & Shaker; Keisha Clarke (Spa Therapist) Money Maker; Tamara Padmore (Senior Sales Executive) Standing Ovation; Michael Lewis (Maintenance Supervisor) Heart of the House; Kinza Edwards (Quality Floor Inspector) People’s Choice; and Deloris Sylvester (Laundry Supervisor) All Rounder.

