The Grenada-based technology solutions company, Sonover — 2018 recipient of the GIDC Excellence in Application of Digital Technology and Rising Star Award — was excited and proud to be a partner of the Caribbean Telecommunication Union 30th Anniversary Celebrations: Caribbean FutureScape help on 29 April – 1 May 2019.

Caribbean FutureScape is a simulation of a confederation of 5 Caribbean countries whose governments have collaborated and cooperated to use information and communication technologies (ICT) to accelerate the social and economic development of their countries.

Aligned with the theme “Digital Transformation: Do it” Sonover showcased the use of its product Atom Connect, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform implementation capable of collecting, storing, processing and analysing air quality as the simulated traveller visited each island.

Chad Fraser, Chief Executive Officer said, “Attending the event has been an excellent opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the company. The reaction from the participants to our Atom Connect Platform was very encouraging. I believe that this was a great opportunity to springboard our efforts to increase the visibility of Sonover and to showcase the innovation capabilities of Grenada. What we are doing is truly groundbreaking and I believe that we have the unique chance to help businesses transform their operations.”

The events saw representation from government officials, business executives, technology enthusiasts, policymakers from across the region. In addition to Caribbean participants, the event also featured presentations from technology leaders such as Huawei, Amazon, Digicel Business, C&W Business among others.

