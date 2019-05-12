The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs reminds stakeholders that the technical assessment of the St Andrew’s Methodist School facilities has established that all the buildings on the school compound, except Building 6, are structurally sound and that all of the recommendations, from the technical experts, has been adhered to, to make the environment safe for teachers and students.

Therefore, this ministry reminds you that school will reopen on Monday, 13 May 2019 at 8:30 am, as previously announced.

This ministry looks forward to your kind cooperation in this matter.

Ministry of Education