The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs advises the general public, that normal school activities at the St Andrew’s Methodist School have been disrupted due to concerns about the structural integrity of some sections of the school’s plant.

Acting on the advice of engineers, and in consultation with the Board of Management of the Methodist School, the following actions have been agreed upon in the interim:

Classes for students of Grades K to 5, have been suspended until further notice.

Grade 6 students will be accommodated in one section of the school which was cleared for continued occupancy, earlier this week.

The ministry regrets any inconvenience this temporary arrangement may cause, and affirms that every effort will be made to accommodate all students and staff in the shortest possible time.

Thank you for your understanding.

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs