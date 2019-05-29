The Inland Revenue Division Outreach Office initiative for 2019 will commence this week on Thursday, 30 May at the St David District Revenue Office from 8 am to 5 pm.

The IRD team will then move to the Grenville Car Park on Friday, 31 May and will serve the people of St Andrew and surrounding areas from 9 am to 5 pm.

The public is therefore encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to make payment for all tax types, register businesses, file objections for property tax and obtain clarity/information on any tax-related matter.

The team will be in Carriacou for two days on the 13 and 14 June at the Carriacou District Revenue Office to serve both Carriacou and Petite Martinique from 8 am to 5 pm on both days.

Two outreach offices will be held on Friday, 21 June, one at the District Revenue Office in Sauteurs, St Patrick and the other in the parish of St John at the Gouyave Nutmeg Pool.

St Patrick Outreach Office begins from 8 am to 5 pm while St John’s team will be there from 9 am to 5 pm.

On 28 June, for the first time, an outreach office will be held in Grand Anse at Wall Street to facilitate the needs of the people in the south of the island from 9 am to 5 pm.

The 2019 Outreach Office Initiative will culminate on 29 June close to the entrance of the NIS car park on Melville Street from 9 am to 5 pm.

It’s the second year that the Inland Revenue Division is undertaking this activity which is geared at offering increased service to taxpayers. It is also an opportunity for the Inland Revenue Division to gauge the needs of the general public and expand its education drive on compliance and other tax-related issues.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division