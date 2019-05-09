The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd announced today that Hollice “Mr Killa” Mapp renowned pre-eminent Soca performer, popularly known for his crowd-pulling capabilities and energetic performances, is joining the Communal family as a new Brand Ambassador.

Mapp became the first non-Trinidadian to win the International Soca Monarch (ISM) competition in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year and is known for his viral music “Run wid it” which is the latest dynamic composition by the artiste.

An official endorsement and signing ceremony was held at Venus Conference Room, Wall Street, St George and according to Jusceno Jacob, President of The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, “Mr Killa’s talent and passion for seeing the development of the Grenadian people and economy is present in everything he touches and he truly embraces and pledges his commitment to promoting The Communal Credit Union as a superior financial institution that meets the needs of its members residing in Grenada and the Diaspora.”

Jacob further stated that, “We are thrilled to have Mr Killa join Communal as a new Brand Ambassador and support us in our endeavour to transform the image of The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.”

Hollice Mapp was born on 4 June 1984 on the Isle of Spice in the popular action-filled town called Gouyave located in the parish of St John. The artiste has won several Soca competitions locally, regionally and internationally and continues to dominate the music industry with his fantastic voice and the ability to arrange and tone for many genres of music, not limited to his trademark stage theatrics that mesmerise his audiences.

“I am very honoured and grateful to partner with The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, a locally owned non-profit financial institution, where our very own Grenadians are owners and shareholders and their strategic goals and main focus are centred on member financial literacy and empowerment,” said Mr Killa. “I look forward to working with the management team and staff of The Communal through this great partnership to evolve the brand.”

According to Mr Killa, “The financial industry is vastly becoming revolutionised with advanced technological changes, and I am proud to be part of a local, homegrown financial institution that can provide time-saving features like Online Banking and Mobile Banking to members.”

Mr Killa’s first major project with The Communal is to support their Youth Conversation initiative to be held in September 2019.

The Communal Co-operative Credit Union Ltd