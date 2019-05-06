The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SSVP) continues to honour the memory of the late Bishop Vincent Darius and keep his legacy alive through the continuation of the Granny Scheme. The Granny Scheme is a support programme for vulnerable and at-risk senior citizens within the State of Grenada.

The late Bishop Darius was personally invested in the operation of the Granny Scheme which was so named in his honour. Currently the scheme supports 10 “Grans” islandwide including 2 persons in Carriacou. Each month these seniors are guaranteed monthly cash support which is used to meet their various needs including but not limited to food supply, medications and utilities. Additionally, the SSVP conference responsible for that “Gran” provides spiritual support as well as companionship and general wellness activities to the individual.

The scheme is a lifeline for the “Grans” many of whom have no other means of support or are dependent on assistance from overburdened family members. The SSVP sees this programme as critical to alleviating suffering and discomfort of elderly citizens who would have contributed to nation-building in their active years. This support is consistent with the mission and values of the society which focuses among others on charity, justice and spirituality.

The annual cost of the programme is EC$10,000 and is funded mainly through the SSVP annual raffle. This year the tickets for the raffle will be available for sale during the months of June to August. The SSVP thanks the corporate community and all individuals for supporting the raffle in the past and urges you to continue your support to keep the legacy of the late Bishop Darius alive while alleviating suffering.

Society of St Vincent de Paul