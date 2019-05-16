An updated National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Improvement and Sustainability Plan public education schedule.

Please note that the Actuary will be making a presentation on the 11th Actuarial Review at the stakeholders meeting scheduled for 4 June 2019 at 9 am at the Trade Centre.

MEETING VENUE DATE TIME Stakeholders Meeting – St Mark Bonair Government School 28 May 5 pm Stakeholders Meeting – St George Trade Centre 4 June 9 am Stakeholders Meeting – St David St Joseph’s RC School Pomme Rose 11 June 5 pm

