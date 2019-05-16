An updated National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Improvement and Sustainability Plan public education schedule.
Please note that the Actuary will be making a presentation on the 11th Actuarial Review at the stakeholders meeting scheduled for 4 June 2019 at 9 am at the Trade Centre.
|MEETING
|VENUE
|DATE
|TIME
|Stakeholders Meeting – St Mark
|Bonair Government School
|28 May
|5 pm
|Stakeholders Meeting – St George
|Trade Centre
|
4 June
|9 am
|Stakeholders Meeting – St David
|St Joseph’s RC School Pomme Rose
|11 June
|5 pm
National Insurance Scheme
Leave a Reply