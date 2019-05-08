Caribbean Media Awards 2019: “Recognizing the Media: Honouring Top Caribbean Stories”

Despite the ever-changing faces of media, travel writers and photographers remain critical to helping the region tell the Caribbean tourism industry story.

The “Best Caribbean Travel Blog Posting” award is given to the person voted as having written the best travel blog posting about the Caribbean or any CTO (Caribbean Tourism Organization) member country.

To vote please visit: https://bestcaribbeantravelblogposting.pgtb.me/VfvG6s

The following entries feature Grenada:

D Real Bamboo Bar

Kered Clement (Grenada)

There’s a place in the far north of Grenada, where mosquitoes don’t stand a flying chance. You can swing into the rugged shores of Saint Patrick Parish and listen to the sensational sound of conscious music. You can crack open a cold one and sweat it off on a beachfront gym or just meditate on matters in this mellow setting.

Link to Blog Post: http://keredclement.com/d-real-bamboo-bar/

Photo Diary: Grenada

Dave McClane (Yorkshire, England)

Grenada’s colourful buildings, pristine beaches and waterfalls hidden in verdant jungle make the island a photographers dream. However, it’s the people you meet on the island that make the most compelling subjects. I put together a blog post of some of my favourite shots during my time in the Caribbean.

Link to Blog Post: https://www.manvsglobe.com/photo-diary-grenada/

Why every chocolate lover should experience the Grenada Chocolate Festival

Francesca Murray (California, USA)

This blog post takes an in depth look into the Grenada Chocolate Festival, one of Grenada’s premier festivals.

Link to Blog Post: http://www.onegirl-oneworld.com/grenada-chocolate-festival/