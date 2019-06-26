Leslie Ann Johnson is the 2019 Grenada Toastmasters Clubs’ Communicator Award recipient.

The 2019 Territory Grenada Awards & Installation Planning Committee released a Call for Nominations via social media. This was done, as this year the Clubs sought to identify, with the assistance of the Grenadian online community, a media person (radio, TV, internet or print) who is an effective communicator. After all the nominations were collected, it was the responsibility of the Area 34 & 35 Council Members to vote. The tabulation of the results revealed Leslie Ann Johnson the clear winner.

When Johnson received the news, she was pleasantly surprised. In her official response she stated, “This no doubt shows that you always have to give of your best, especially when you think no one is observing.”

Johnson will be presented with an award on Sunday, 30 June 2019 at the Territory Grenada Awards and Installation Ceremony. This will be taking place at the Regis Palm at 6 pm. At this ceremony the incoming officers will be officially installed and all Toastmasters who received educational awards as well as the speech contest winners during the period 1 July 2018 through 30 June 2019 will receive their trophies, certificates and pins. Additionally, outgoing presidents will publicly recognise members of their clubs who performed admirably in service or performance.

For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org.

Grenada Toastmasters Clubs