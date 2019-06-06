Acting Prime Minister, Honourable Gregory Bowen received a courtesy call Wednesday from United States Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and other top officials.

The areas of discussion included the upcoming visit by the US Naval Ship Comfort and Grenada’s preparedness for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season among other areas.

The naval ship is expected to visit Grenada for a week in September, providing general medical, dental and eye care for Grenadians.

Principal Officer at the US Embassy in Grenada, Stephen Frahm, who departs Grenada this week, was among the officials present for the courtesy call.

Minister Bowen thanked Frahm on behalf of the government and people of Grenada for his 3 and a half years of service and wished him the very best on his next posting.

Frahm’s successor is expected to take up duty in September but the US officials have given assurances that the embassy will continue to provide regular services in the interim.

Office of the Prime Minister