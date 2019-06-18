The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, hereby reminds Beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in payments for June 2019.

Payment will begin this coming Wednesday, 19 and continues on Friday, 21 June. It will then resume next Monday, 24 and will conclude on Wednesday, 26 June, 2019.

The adjustment in payment schedule is as a result of the upcoming Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday, 20 June 2019.

Payments would be made as usual, at the Treasury and all District Revenue Offices.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment apologises for the inconvenience the change in payment dates will cause and reminds all clients that payment of the SEED Grant will be made during the third week of every month, unless otherwise advised.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development