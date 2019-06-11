GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA – MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND LANDS

OECS Regional Agricultural Competitiveness Project (AGRICOM)

SECTION I

BACKGROUND

The Government of Grenada (GOG) has received a loan of US$4.0 million from the World Bank for the OECS Regional Agricultural Competitiveness Project (AGRICOM). The project objective is to “enhance access to markets and sales for competitively selected Farmers and Fishers as well as their Allied Aggregators and Agro-processors (AA) in Grenada” through participation in Productive Alliances (PA). PA are market-based commercial arrangement between small-scale individual or organized (FFs) , as product supplying partners, and an AA which can be either a producer organization or private micro/small/medium enterprise (MSME) , as buying counterparts within a joint venture, to be developed and implemented with the support of AGRICOM.

The PA approach is intended to improve small-scale producers’ access to markets, using the private sector as a vehicle to align smallholder production with market demand in terms of quantity, quality, and timeliness. The AGRICOM project will support technically feasible, financially viable, economically profitable, and socially/environmentally responsible business plans through a matching grant mechanism.

Guidance documents for the preparations of BIP are available on the MOAL website: www.gov.gd/documents.html.

SECTION II

OBJECTIVE OF THE CALL FOR PROPOSALS

AGRICOM will receive BIP for consideration during the period: Monday, 24 June 2019 to Friday, 16 August 2019.

The objective of the Call is to invite eligible AAs in collaboration with collaborating FFs to submit Business Idea Profiles (BIP), as expressions of interest to participate in the AGRICOM project.

Most promising BIPs will be selected through a competitive process and will be developed into full business plans (BP) with the support of the project. The projects will be further considered to receive financial, technical, and business development support during their implementation. Each BIP must provide information demonstrating the eligibility of both FFs and AAs, also key elements displaying the business worthiness of the proposed PA.

SECTION III

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

The following stakeholders are eligible to participate:

Farmers and Fishers (FFs): Small-scale individuals whether independent or organised.

Small-scale individuals whether independent or organised. Aggregators and Agro-processors ( AAs) : Include: Producer Organisations (with legal standing) : (i) Fisher/Farmer groups; (ii) Associations; (iii) Agro-processors; (iv) Co-operatives. Private Sector MSMEs (50 employees or less): (i) Wholesalers; (ii) Traders; (iii) Lead farmers; (iv) Industrial Agro-industrialists; (v) Buyers.

Include:

In addition, to be eligible for participation all Farmers/Fishers (FFs) and Aggregators/Agro-Processors(AAs)must: (i) be involved in Agricultural activities (that is, existing and startup), and (ii) collaborate in the preparation of the lead AA.

MANDATORY COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENTS

Eligible AAs and FFs must meet the following requirements for their proposals to qualify for project support:

Both FFs and the AAs should be physically located in Grenada. The BIP must be presented by an AA and must include the participation of a minimum of 10 FFs. The BIP must be signed by all participating FFs and the legal representative of AAs. The AA must submit a statement signed by all FFs participating in the proposal stating that they are willing and able to contribute their expected counterpart financing to the matching grant. To be eligible to participate in the Project, AAs and FFs must also meet the following criteria:

Aggregators/Agro-processors(AAs) Farmers/Fishers (FFs) Be a registered business or producer association legally established, with taxes paid up to date or are legally exempted from taxes. Startups also eligible. Be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture and possess a valid farmer’s ID from the Ministry. Commit to working with a group of at least 10 FFs in the business plan. Can demonstrate to have cultivated or fished for the last three (3) years. Sign and adhere to the Subproject Agreement with the Project Coordinating/ Implementation Unit (PIU). Participate in preparing the subproject proposal and willing to sign the subproject Agreement. Agree to negotiate a financing arrangement, for part of the total investment, with a local financial institution. Agree to work together with extension officers and representatives from the project, and with consultants appointed by the respective PCU and PIU to identify the investments and inputs needed as well as the proper use and handling of the inputs. Agree with an investment amount not exceeding 50% of the total investment under the subproject (AA plus FFs). Keep proper records of the whole farm/fish enterprise. AAs legally established as private firms (i.e. other than producers’ organizations) must comply with the definitions of Micro, Small and Medium Size Enterprises [1] : (i) Micro-Size (1-5 full-time employees); (ii) Small-Size (6-15 fulltime employees and (ii) Medium-Size (16-50 fulltime employees). Own agricultural land or fishing boats and related assets or be in possession of a long-term lease (5 years or more) especially for assistance with crops. Comply with integrated pest management rules/regulations established by the project.

Supply information on usage, storage, protection, disposal, and so on of pesticides and other agrochemicals. Be willing to provide information to the relevant parties for M&E as well as for impact assessment. Be willing to exhibit his/her plot as a demonstration plot, if required. Be willing to give feedback about the benefits derived from the help received and lessons learned. Agree not to use banned agro-chemicals on their farms and to adopt the best practices as recommended by the project.

SECTION IV

POTENTIAL INVESTMENT AREAS

CATEGORY # POTENTIAL VALUE CHAINS POTENTIAL PRODUCTS PERMANENT CROPS 1 Cocoa and Chocolate Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Liquor, Jams. 2 Nutmeg Products Essential Oils, Aromatherapy Oils, Liquors, Wines, Jams, Jellies, Flavors for Ice-Creams. 3 Soursop fruit and pulp Fresh fruits, frozen pulps 4 Dried soursop leaves Branded Soursop leaves tea bags 5 Coconut and Coconut Water Coconut oils (natural & cold pressed), Butter, Milk, Shredded and Desiccated, Coconut Water. 6 Sugarcane Juice Packaged and branded 7 Fresh/ dry Fruits Fresh and fresh-cut Mangoes, Golden Apple, Breadfruit, Bananas, Plantain, Guava, Sapodilla, Plums, Tamarind. 8 Fresh Fruit Juices & Pulps From locally produced fruits (packaged and branded?) TEMPORARY CROPS 9 Salad fruits Fresh and Fresh Cut Pineapples, Watermelons, Cantaloupe, Papaya, Pumpkin, Butternut Squash. 10 Vegetables Fresh and fresh-cut Cabbage, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Kale, Carrots, Beets, Tomatoes, Colored Sweet Peppers, Corn, Pigeon Peas, etc. 11 Culinary Herbs, spices & Condiments Chive, Thyme, Celery, Shadow Benne, Cilantro, Turmeric, Ginger, Clove, 12 Organic Fruits and Vegetables Locally produced 13 Ornamental Horticulture Plants, Cut- Flowers 14 Roots & Tubers Yam, Dasheen, Tania, Sweet Potatoes, Cassava FISH 15 Fresh & Processed Fish Fresh and processed including freshwater fish (aquaculture) 16 Marine Crustaceans Lobsters, Crabs, Shrimps – fresh and processed LIVESTOCK 17 Poultry Broilers, Eggs, Turkey, Duck, Quail 18 Small ruminants Sheep, Goats – live and slaughtered 19 Swine Pigs – live and slaughtered 20 Cattle Live, slaughtered 21 Apiculture Honey & Other Apiculture Products AGRO-PRODUCTS 22 Agro-Products Jams, Jellies, Sauces, Wines, Juices, Ice Creams, etc. from locally produced products. OTHERS 23 Agriculture and fisheries products Not included in the list above (#1–22)

SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS

Interested Allied-Aggregators/Agro-processors (AAs) and Farmers/Fishers (FFs) can obtain the Business Idea Profile (BIP)Template and the User Guide for the preparation of the Business Proposals on MOAL/ AGRICOM website: www.gov.gd/documents.html or www.agricom.gov.gd. Hard copies of these documents can be obtained from the AGRICOM Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Ministerial Complex, Botanical Gardens, ST. GEORGE on Telephone: 473-440-2708 / 3078, Extension 62631.

Other project documents (Environmental and Social Safeguard, Grievance Redress Mechanism, Sub-Grant Manual, Regional Resettlement Policy Framework, Project Appraisal document) are available on the above-mentioned website.

BIP Template must be completed in electronic form. All BIPs along with supporting legal documents must be submitted in printed form in a closed envelope to the AGRICOM PIU and digital form on email: agricom@gov.gd no later than Friday, 16 August 2019 at 4 pm.

The subject line should be clearly marked: “AGRICOM BIP – [Name of Productive Alliance]”.

Submission prior to the closing date will be reviewed for completeness. Should there be shortcomings and time permitting, AAs will be contacted and will be allowed to complete their submissions up to the closing date. After the closing date of BIP submissions, evaluation and selection based on established criteria will be carried out by an independent Evaluation Committee.

[1] As recommended for Regional Adoption by the Caribbean Development Bank. “Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Development in the Caribbean: Towards A New Frontier” (2016), pg. 28.