Spicemas Corporation extends an invitation to all interested persons to attend our Judges’ workshops for Calypso, Groovy and Soca, in preparation for Spicemas 2019.

The sessions will be facilitated by an individual from the Caribbean Region. These workshops will take place on Saturday, 29 and Sunday, 30 June, 2019. Both workshops will take place at the Grenada National Stadium (room to be confirmed).

The sessions will begin at 9 am and end at 4 pm.

Interested persons are asked to contact the Spicemas Corporation on (473) 440-0621 or email admin@spicemasgrenada.com to confirm attendance.

Confirmation of attendance is important in order to facilitate adequate preparations.

Spicemas Corporation