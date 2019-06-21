The public is reminded of the certification of labels programme at the Grenada Bureau of Standards. Certification of labels is compulsory and mandated by law. Therefore, all labels should be submitted to the bureau for certification before the product is offered for sale to the Grenadian market.

Labels can be submitted to the bureau via email address certification@gdbs.gd or hard copies can be submitted at the office in Queen’s Park, St George’s. The cost of certification is $15 per label.

The following list of labelling standards are available at the Bureau for sale and they can be used as guides to develop labels. It is important to note, there are other product specific standards, which may also contain label requirements.

GDS 1: Pt. 1:1990 – Specification for the Labelling of Commodities – General Principles

GDS 1: Pt. 2: 1990 – Specification for the Labelling of Commodities – Labelling of Prepackaged Goods

GDS 1: Pt. 3: 1990 – Specification for the Labelling of all Products Manufactured from Textiles

GDS 1: Pt. 4: 2018 – Specification for Labelling of Pre-packaged Foods

GDS 1: Pt. 5: 1992 – Specification for the Labelling of Commodities Care – Labelling of Textile Articles

GDS 1: Pt. 7: 1999 – Requirements for Labelling: Labelling of Pesticides and other Toxic Chemicals

GDS 1: Pt. 8: 2001 – Specification for the Labelling of Domestic Electrical Appliances

GDS 41: 1998 – Requirements for the Labelling of Brewery Products (Beer, Stout, Shandy and Malt)

GDS 113: 2012 – Specification for Labelling of Retail Packages of Aerosol Insecticides

GDS 120: 2014 – Labelling of Tobacco Products (including Cigarettes)

Grenada Bureau of Standards