by Linda Straker

First-ever Community Service Chaplaincy Certification Course conducted in Grenada

Chaplaincy programme aimed at providing emotional and spiritual guidance necessary for daily living

More than 60 Grenadians have completed the first-ever Community Service Chaplaincy Certification Course in Grenada, facilitated by Drs. Richard and Brenda Pace of the Church of God Chaplains Commission based in Cleveland, Tennessee.

“The training attracted participants from various denominations who serve as pastors, ministers and persons employed in various institutions and government ministries,” said a news release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Recently appointed Administrative Bishop of the New Testament Church of God in Grenada Dr Philip Bonaparte, according to the release said he believes that this training can significantly impact Grenada, noting the participation of persons from various denominations.

He challenged the participants to go into their communities and touch the lives of people like Jesus did, through compassion, concern and care.

The release explained that the chaplaincy programme is aimed at enriching the lives of people by providing the emotional and spiritual guidance necessary for daily living. “It is dedicated to service outside of the walls of the church, seeking to build a spiritual bridge between the local church and the community, based on the Good Samaritan parable,” the release said.

Currently, the Church of God has over 11,000 chaplains representing 40 different specialised areas of ministry serving in different countries throughout the world. Chaplains serve in institutions such as workplaces, prisons, and hospitals. They are often present in disaster areas but aim to reach people throughout the world.