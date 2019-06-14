The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs again informs the public that the Government of Grenada, in collaboration with the St George’s University, is offering scholarships to interested Grenadians nationals, who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees, for the academic year 2019-2020.

The deadlines are now as follows, with an adjustment made to the undergraduate deadline:

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes

Deadline: 15 June 2019 deadline has been extended to 28 June 2019

Graduate (MBA) Degree Programme Business Administration –

(a) Multi-Sector Health Management

(b) International Business

Deadline: 15 July 2019 (deadline unchanged)

All applicants are advised of the following:

Applicants must first apply to St George’s University for acceptance.

Applicants must be citizens of Grenada.

Personal statements need to explain the applicant’s financial need.

Application forms for the scholarship can be accessed on our Facebook Page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk), or from the Scholarship Desk via email.

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application form

Two (2) references letters

Copy of birth paper and/or passport bio-data page

Certified copies of academic certificates (done at the Ministry’s Exams Unit)

Official transcript

Acceptance letter

One passport size photograph

Personal statement

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, in the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738, or via email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education