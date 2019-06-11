by Linda Straker

Compensation and Benefits survey conducted by Grenada Employers Federation

Survey collects information on salaries and benefits payable to employees

Survey findings and recommendation available for sale at GEF’s office

The minimum, maximum and the average salary for 44 jobs in Grenada are among the findings of a Compensation and Benefits survey conducted by the Grenada Employers Federation (GEF) that is now available for use by employers who are both members and non-members of the organisation.

Conducted in 2018 by the federation, a Compensation and Benefits Survey collects information on the salaries and benefits payable to employees in a particular job, profession, industry or sector for comparative purposes.

“The survey provides you with information such as the maximum, minimum and average salaries payable to positions thus allowing you to see where your organisation fits and to formulate your compensation strategy,” said a posting on the federation’s Facebook page.

The survey covers 44 positions as identified by the GEF which provides employers with valuable information regarding industry related market trends on compensation and also identifies workplace and fringe benefits associated with various position across sectors and job classifications.

“The guidance for compensation is based on qualification, certification and experience in the position looking at the minimum market wage, the maximum as well as the average,” explains a representative for the federation.

The construction, security, broadcasting and journalism, as well as some positions linked directly and indirectly to the creative industry, were among the sectors not surveyed.

Among the 44 positions examined were: Storeroom Attendants, Purchasing Officer, Communication Officer, Communications Manager, Maintenance Worker, Accountant, Account Clerk, Human Resource Manager, IT Technician, Marketing Manager, Marketing Officer, Receptionist Clerk, Sales Manager and Driver.

“This project was initiated as there is a need for employers in Grenada to be well informed of the salaries and compensation packages; which would inherently allow them to attract, recruit and maintain employees with fair and competitive packages,” said the Facebook posting.

The survey findings and recommendation are available for sale in hard copy at the federation’s office.