Flow has enhanced its parental leave policy to now include benefits for mothers and fathers. The progressive new policy includes up to 16 weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers and 8 weeks for fathers. It is applicable whether employees become parents biologically, via surrogacy or through adoption.

Themed “Paid Parental Leave for Everyone”, the new policy incorporates the global standard being set by its parent company – Liberty Latin America. It reflects the telecommunications provider’s deep understanding that expectant parents also need time to enjoy life’s special moments.

“Evolving our parental leave policy, quite simply, is the right thing to do!” said Kerry Scott, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America. “We recognise that diversity drives success, and family dynamics and structures have changed. Our new policy demonstrates our commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion and one that puts our people at the heart of our success.”

James Pitt, local country manager added, “This is a great differentiator for us. We recognize the importance of parental leave and the benefits it brings. We believe that this bold step will allow new parents to have more time to build stronger connections with their newborns. The policy is a progressive one that aligns with our philosophy and culture.”

The policy will be in effect from 1 June 2019. Members of the Grenada team are excited about the announcement and shared their own views on the policy and the fact that the company places employees and customers’ needs at the centre of its business operations.

“Flow has always recognised family units as an essential part of its company culture and a pillar of support for team members. Spending quality time with new-borns and family is not only important but also necessary. I am excited and encouraged that this new parental leave policy makes it possible to do just that,” said Sales Channel Lead, Sholandar Roberts.

