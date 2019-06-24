The Embassy of Grenada wishes to express its condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Cuba and the family of Ambassador Angel Reigosa de la Cruz.

Angel, who passed away on Friday, 21 June 2019, at the age of 80, served in Grenada as Ambassador of Cuba, 2009 to 2013. Before coming to Grenada as Ambassador, he was the Head of Protocol in Cuba 1989 to 2009

His quiet demeanor, his experience in diplomacy and his loyalty to Fidel, the Cuban revolution and his service to Grenada, will always be remembered.

Eternal glory to Angel!

Embassy of Grenada, Cuba