A 3-man delegation led by President of the Grenada Football Association Cheney Joseph, is attending the FIFA and CONCACAF Congress being convened in Paris, France from 4-6 June 2019.

The other members attending are First Vice President, Allan James and St. Mark Director, Wayne Francis. While there the Grenada delegation will engage in a series of bilateral meetings including FIFA Development Office, US Soccer, UEFA and the Czech Football Fédération delegation.

The GFA delegation is seeking to engage US Soccer in coaching education, grassroots and women’s football development and has scheduled a meeting with US Soccer to further discuss their desired support.

GFA President Cheney Joseph has confirmed discussions are taking place with UEFA and that the Association is seeking to secure support under the UEFA Assist Programme in the area of coaching education, youth and grassroots football development. He also identified specific areas being pursued under the UEFA-Assist Programme.

“We have lots of things we would like to secure for Grenada and therefore our proposal to UEFA and US Soccer is very extensive. We are not going looking for handouts, we are putting our claim to seriously develop football in Grenada and therefore, you can expect us to make claim for further assistance,” said the GFA President.

The Grenada delegation has scheduled a series of bilateral meetings including Croatia Football Association and Mexican Football Fédération. These he hopes will allow discussions on areas of opportunities to help develop Grenada’s football.

The Grenada delegation left the island yesterday for France. Meantime Jester Noel, Director for St Patrick, has been appointed Acting President during their absence.

Grenada Football Association