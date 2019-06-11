The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) GmbH (www.giz.de) seeks to employ a qualified and reputable Junior Technical Advisor working on Energy, Cooling Systems, and Energy efficiency to support the implementation activities in Grenada and in the region for the programme “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change” (C4).

Starting date for the successful candidate will be 15 July 2019.

Financed by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada and the German Development Cooperation Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) are jointly implementing two projects in the energy sector: The “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change” (C4) provides support in meeting Grenada’s climate targets in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector, while the project ‘Reform of the Electricity Sector to support the Climate Policy in Grenada (G-RESCP)’ supports the development of new laws and regulations for the electricity sector in Grenada along with the implementation of pilot projects.

The successful candidate will work closely, on a day-to-day basis, with the counterparts in the Ministry of Energy in Grenada. He or she will also need to collaborate with a local GIZ team working on climate protection and resilience in Grenada.

He or she will be based in Grenada, but with occasional regional or international missions. He or she will assist the project implementation with a focus on:

Supporting the implementation of Grenada’s green cooling action plan and related activities

Assisting with the implementation of the project capacity building measures with stakeholders from the energy and cooling sector

Supporting the development, a platform to link the energy sector to the Web-Portal of the National Designated Authority for Climate Finance

Assist with the facilitation of an effective stakeholder engagement process, including the organisation of workshops and trainings

Assisting in the implementation of awareness-raising activities with regard to green cooling and the support on the communication strategy implementation for the project

Qualifications

University degree, ideally in a subject related to climate change mitigation, energy economics, Refrigeration Air Conditioning and Foam (RAC&F)

Professional experience and required competences

At least 1 year of professional working experience in public advisory services or in the private sector, with a focus on RAC&F, climate change mitigation and or/ finance, energy, buildings or similar fields

First experience in project management, change processes, multi-stakeholder coordination across various sectors in Grenada

Economic and technical analysis, experience with public awareness-raising and capacity building activities would be an asset

Excellent communication and networking skills

Very good analytical and writing skills

Excellent organisational skills

Ability to work in a team

Valid driver’s licence

Applications

Excellent command of MS-Office (Excel, Word, Powerpoint)

Good working knowledge of communication systems (telephone, e-mail, internet and fax)

Application Information:

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter and CV in PDF form and in English to: HRCaribbean@giz.de

Candidate’s application will be received by 23 June 2019.

NOTE: Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact applicants who are being considered. Thank you for your understanding. All documents will be dealt with strict confidentiality.