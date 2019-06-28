GND Schools Incorporated has opened 2 more school libraries.

Holy Spirit RC School in Chantimelle St Patrick and Paraclete Government School in St Andrew, are the newest recipients of the school libraries, which were officially opened 14 and 17 June respectively.

Both schools received beautiful library spaces equipped with new ceilings, tiled floors, electric fans and lights, secure windows, modern furniture and a collection of over 800 new books.

To date 21 libraries have been successfully completed and launched in primary schools across Grenada.

GND Schools Inc. is a non-profit organisation and is collaborating with the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. GND Schools Inc. aims to establish high functioning libraries through Library Construction and Renovation; Library Management and Activities Training; Curriculum Development and Training and Book Publishing.

