Positive reviews are still pouring in about the first annual Grenada Music Festival, which is being described as an exciting blend of international genres of music fused with a heady local flavour. Already organisers are planning for the second annual festival with the dates 5-7 June being announced for 2020.

Both locals and visitors showed strong support on the 3 nights of the festival, which were themed ‘Soul Night, Reggae Night and Soca Fusion’. Music lovers were treated to a well-organised venue set in the beautiful Quarantine Point, which provided a natural amphitheatre for patrons to enjoy.

Each night a star-studded cast was presented to the delight of music lovers including Grammy-nominated artists Freddie Jackson and Keri Hilson. On Reggae Night Maxi Priest, Ky-Mani Marley, Busy Signal and surprise guest Etana did not disappoint as the crowd grooved to their greatest hits. Then, the curtains came down with an energetic soca fusion of local and regional artists including Patrice Roberts, Blaxx and Grenada’s Lil Natty and Thunda, V’ghn, Lavaman and Dash.

The Government of Grenada, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and several private sector companies sponsored the event in 2019. Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen said her government endorsed the vision of staging a music festival of high calibre on the island because of the benefits to local businesses, the community at large as well as the tourism potential.

Speaking of the successful staging of the event, CEO of the GTA Patricia Maher said, “It’s a beautiful expression of Grenadian music and culture for visitors to enjoy and we plan to promote this sustainable Grenadian festival in the region and internationally in 2020.”

Following the announcement of the 2020 dates, GTA Marketing Manager, Francine Stewart said, “with confirmed dates in the month of June, this festival will allow Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to become a true summer destination offering a variety of events featuring beer, wine, food, chocolate, music, culture, regattas, carnival and diving from May to October annually. The GTA is committed to working with stakeholders and promoters to strategically set our calendar of events to increase visitor arrivals and develop our local products.”

Music lovers are encouraged to follow the Grenada Music Festival on social media (@grenadamusicfest on Facebook and @gndmusicfestival on Instagram) or visit www.puregrenada.com to keep abreast of the festival for 2020.

Grenada Tourism Authority