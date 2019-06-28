Co-op Bank’s customers have confirmed their satisfaction with the bank.

This was despite a rapidly growing customer base and an increasingly competitive environment which has placed increased pressures on its resources in recent times.

A 2019 audit of the Bank’s Customer Service Charter confirmed this satisfaction. Launched in 2011, the Customer Service Charter publicises the bank’s commitment to provide superior service to all customers.

The charter is a firm demonstration of Co-op Bank’s commitment to always maintain a high standard in satisfying the financial needs of customers; and to ensure that we deliver an exceptional experience whenever customers transact business with us.

The audit of the charter was conducted in 2019, by independent auditors, PKF Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers, and their report is outlined below.

Grenada Co-Operative Bank