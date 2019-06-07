by Linda Straker

3-day workshop by Integrity Commission and Commonwealth Secretariat for persons in leadership

As part of a regional initiative aimed at assisting in building capacity for the realisation of a robust anti-corruption sector in Grenada and the wider Caribbean a number of stakeholders in Grenada will be participating in a 3-day workshop as of 11 June 2019.

Organised by the Integrity Commission in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat, it is scheduled to take place at the Radisson Hotel. The Review Workshop on the Commonwealth/Grenada Centre of Excellence Series, Senior Leadership and Management Training will be facilitated by Dr Roger Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance and Anti-Corruption-Commonwealth Secretariat, and Dr Colin McDonald, former regional adviser for the Caribbean at the Secretariat, now lecturer at the University of the West Indies.

The participants will include Chief Executive Officers and persons in leadership positions from statutory bodies, and various stakeholders including Department of Audit, Office of the Ombudsman, Media Association, civil society and others.

“The Integrity Commission throughout the years has been collaborating with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Department of Public Administration is hosting a series of workshops that covered various areas in management, leadership, ethics, anti-corruption and corporate governance amongst others” said a news release from the commission.

“The Integrity Commission looks forward to this initiative which would help build capacity for good governance as we strive to create a corruption-free environment in Grenada,” the release added.

During the fifth annual regional meeting of the Caribbean Heads of anti-corruption agencies which concludes in the Cayman Islands today Friday, 7 June 2019, Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General informed the participants that the Commonwealth Anti-Corruption Benchmarks framework is currently being developed by the secretariat in consultation with member countries.

The framework would provide clear steps to promote integrity and combat graft within public and private sectors. She said, “This package consists of a set of 22 benchmarks, covering topics from sanctions for corruption offences to investigating and prosecuting authorities, and from political lobbying to the disclosure of asset ownership.”

The Integrity Commission is an independent body established by the Integrity in Public Life Act (Act No.24 of 2013), which authorises the commission to oversee the provisions of the Integrity in Public Life Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Integrity in Public Life Act became effective 3 October 2013.