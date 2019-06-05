by Linda Straker

Security guard charged on 18 counts of sexually related offences with a female minor

No bail granted

Cyril Joseph, a 59-year-old security guard of La Sagesse, St David appeared before the magistrate at the St George’s Criminal Court today Wednesday, 5 June 2019 on 18 counts of sexually related offences ranging from indecent assault to sexual intercourse.

Reports are that he engaged in touching different parts of the body, had oral sex with, as well as sexual intercourse with a female minor under the age of 13, between the years 2015 and 2018. He was charged after a report was made in May 2019.

Police and the relevant child protection agencies conducted the preliminary investigation, which resulted in Joseph being arrested and charged. Police are continuing investigations into the matter.

No bail was granted, and he was remanded to prison. The security guard who did not have the services of a lawyer will return to Court in July.