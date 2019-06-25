by Linda Straker

There will be a reduced number of acts to participate in the final competition of calypso, groovy and soca for carnival celebrations 2019.

At the same time the persons placing in the first 4 positions will receive an increase in prize money ranging between 10% and 15%. These were among announcements made by Culture Minister Norland Cox during the weekly post-cabinet briefing held on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

“This will apply to the first 4 positions and we still looking at whether or not it will apply to the appearance fees, it’s not finalised as yet but for the first 4, of course,” Cox responded when a reporter sought clarity.

Defending the reduction to only 10 people, Cox said that the decision was made following consultations with stakeholders and the acceptance that there is a need to reduce the length of the competition. “We believe there should be a quality final and everybody should be putting out their best,” he said.

“We believe 10 is a good number,’’ said Cox, explaining that the duration of the song competitions has been an ongoing complaint.

Another change for 2019 carnival celebrations is with the King and Queen of the Bands competition which is held before the start of the Calypso Monarch contest on Dimanche Gras night. Cox said that it will be slotted after the first round of that competition.

There will also be changes to the Junior Calypso competition. For the past 3 years, it has been held as a separate event before the Children Carnival Frolic. For 2019 there will be a semi-final showing at the Progress Park on Saturday, 27 July and the final competition will be held as part of the frolic which is scheduled for 3 August.