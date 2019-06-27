The Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business has commended the efforts of the Toronto-based “Smile Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique” group, for what it describes as the most successful voluntary dental outreach clinic.

Permanent Secretary, Pauline Peters, Chief Medical Officer Dr George Mitchell and acting Chief Dental Surgeon, Dr Marica McMillan-Rennie, described the just ended outreach as recordbreaking, considering the level and type of service provided by a small team in just one week.

The team provided a range of dental services, as well as massage therapy and chiropractic services to residents of St David and neighbouring parishes.

The senior health managers hailed the mission as a huge success, given the fact that so many people capitalised on the opportunity to improve their oral health and take advantage of other health services that were made available to them.

As part of the ministry’s gesture to demonstrate its gratitude, Smile GCP members were presented with a certificate of appreciation.

During the one week mission the group saw more than 300 people. It conducted 326 dental procedures, 134 cleaning, 83 extractions, 109 fillings, 50 massage therapies and 41 chiropractic services.