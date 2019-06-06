Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Nickisha Brathwaite 16 years old, student of Springs, St George.

Brathwaite left home on Monday, 3 June 2019 and has failed to return home since. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Brathwaite or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police