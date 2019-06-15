Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Semora Allard, 15 years old of Soubise, St Andrew.

Allard was last seen on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 about 5:35 pm wearing a white top and a black shirt. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim built and dark in complexion with black hair.

Anyone seeing Semora Allard or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station at 442-7224, Police Emergency at 911, Police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police