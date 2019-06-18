The “School Learn to Swim Week” carded for 8-12 July will be sponsored once again by Peter de Savary and his Mount Cinnamon Resort.

Last year, after a major sponsor pulled out at the last moment, Mt Cinnamon saved the week with a $10,000 donation. And because of its success last year in teaching almost 700 children to swim, they have contributed once again. When asked for assistance, Peter de Savary said, “I am delighted to again be able to help Deb and her wonderful team of volunteers with this very worthwhile camp. Swimming is such an important skill to have particularly when living on a paradise island like Grenada.”

Expecting even more participants to sign up this year through their schools or on the website (www.getgrenadaswimming.com) this event is another major milestone in the “Get Grenada Swimming” initiative to teach 8,000 children to swim by 2021. (They are currently at 4,800 children taught towards their goal.)

The GHTA (Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association) and the Ministry of Sports have also stepped in to contribute money for buses for children who live too far to walk to the beaches.

Deb Eastwood, Director of the “Get Grenada Swimming” initiative had this to say. “I am particularly excited this year about reaching more of the inland and northern parts of the island. We will be able to teach over 200 children from Grenville and the inland areas and bus them to La Sagesse, Bathway, and Sauteurs for the week. I am so grateful for the Grenada business community and the Principals of the schools who are working with us to make this week a success.”

The “School Learn to Swim Week” will start the week after school gets out (8-12 July) at 15 locations throughout the island, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Children get a one-hour lesson each morning and may come 5 days in a row. Almost all children can float and are water safe by the end of 5 days and many of them can swim a bit.

The event is for 6 years and older. Parents and teachers may also attend. For more information contact Deb Eastwood at 404-5237, debeastwood@gmail.com or go to the website at www.getgrenadaswimming.com.

Deb Eastwood, Director

Grenada Youth Adventurers