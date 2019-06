The Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) stand in solidarity with management and staff at Meaningful Television (MTV), upon learning on Tuesday morning that its compound was vandalised.

MWAG sympathises with the management and staff as they deal with the trauma associated with the vandalism.

The association is calling on members of the fraternity to reach out to colleagues at MTV during this time.

Police investigations continue.

Shere Ann Noel

President