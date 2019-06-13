On Wednesday, 12 June 2019, the official signing of 3 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Finance Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) and the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), New Life Organisation (NEWLO) and the Grenada National Training Agency (GNTA) was held at the Ministry of Finance conference room.

In attendance were Patricia Clarke, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Isha Abraham, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Chair of SAEP’s Steering Committee; Byron Campbell, Head of Rural Development with Responsibilities to the SAEP Programme; Lincoln Morgan Chief Executive Director GNTA, Jeffery Britton, Principal TAMCC and Sister Margaret Yamoah, Executive Director of NEWLO.

The MOUs focus on confirming the commitment of 3 service providers (TAMCC, NEWLO, GNTA) towards the provision of life skills, vocational training and certification leading to sustainable permanent employment opportunities for 400 rural youth throughout the State of Grenada. The total value of the 3 MOUs is EC$2,886,435.

Clarke stated that the only way to empower the rural youth of our society is through education. This is shown by the service provider’s commitment to providing skills training in ICT, renewable energy, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism which will significantly affect our national development. The Permanent Secretary also reaffirmed the commitment of the government to improving the livelihood of the Grenadian people and noted that this component of the SAEP Programme will improve 400 young lives in Grenada.

The MOU is a 3-year agreement between the SAEP Programme and TAMCC, NEWLO and the GNTA. Within the agreement, the service providers will be required to provide CVQ/NVQ Level 2 certification and job placement support to 400 rural youth. In addition, the youth will be provided with the gears and equipment for completion of coursework, literacy assistance, life skills training, nutrition, and entrepreneurial training, assessment, and certification. Provisions will be made for transportation and childcare assistance to be provided to single parents and at-risk youths. Also, consideration will be given to 60 rural youth who are not certified but have practical knowledge in a certain field and are interested in certification through Assessment of Prior Learning (APL). The courses will be run for 8 to 10 months in training centres statewide including Carriacou.

The SAEP Programme is pleased to have reached this milestone in its startup activities and looks forward to the continued success of the programme.

SAEP Communications Unit