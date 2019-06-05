120 student athletes have been selected for the preliminary team for the 2019 WINLOTT/CBN Windward Islands Schools Games.

The athletes, who are full-time time students at secondary schools, TAMCC, and NEWLO, were engaged in a week-long national trials for netball, basketball, and volleyball; track and field athletes were selected through the National Secondary Schools Games, among other national athletics events hosted by the Grenada Athletics Association.

An additional 25 students will be pre-selected for men’s football team via a national trials scheduled for next week Saturday, 15 June from 9 am to noon at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

The athletes will officially begin weekly national training on 15 June in St George’s at the Carenage Sports Complex, Tanteen Netball Court, and Roy St John Recreation Ground.

The final 62 athletes are expected to be selected on 6 July.

The WINLOTT/CBN Windward Islands Schools Games will take place 28 July – 4 August in Dominica where Team Grenada will attempt to secure the title for a record 9th consecutive year.

Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, & The Arts