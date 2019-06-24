4 primary schools – 2 in Carriacou and 2 in St Patrick, will soon have the use of fully functioning state of the art libraries compliments GND Schools Incorporated.

GND Schools Inc. got the green light to begin work on the four libraries from the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. Work began on 14 June to house the new libraries in Hillsborough Government and Harvey Vale Government School in Carriacou. Commencement of library development work at St Patrick’s Anglican School and St Patrick’s RC School was carded for the week of 17 July 2019.

The objective of the Library Development Programme is to make improvements to existing public primary school’s library spaces. At Harvey Vale Government, GND Schools Inc. will be constructing a new building to house the library, while retrofitting will be done at the St Patrick’s Anglican School and refurbishment will take place at St Patrick’s RC and Hillsborough Government School. The spaces will then be equipped with comfortable furnishings and age-appreciate books, making them appealing and suitable for fostering a habit of and love for reading.

The library development is part of GND Schools Inc. continuing its thrust to enhance the literacy development of the nation’s primary school students through its “BIG Vision” of Building Libraries, Increasing Educational Achievement and Growing Learners.

To date, 19 libraries have been successfully completed and launched in public primary schools across Grenada. GND Schools Inc. is collaborating with the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs and backed by local trustees Leo Garbutt of the Calabash Hotel, Lyden Ramdhanny and Jason Roberts, along with main donors Michael and Melanie Sherwood of the United Kingdom.